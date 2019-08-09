Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MYOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Myokardia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of Myokardia stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.06. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $521,930. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 12.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,842,000 after purchasing an additional 746,122 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,678,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 5,541.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 248,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

