Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

MWA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 19,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $63,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

