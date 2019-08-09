MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MTSC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $57.00 target price on MTS Systems and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of MTSC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,507. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.96 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.31 per share, for a total transaction of $56,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

