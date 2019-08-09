Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $36.34. 4,819,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,599,622. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.