Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.76. Mount Gibson Iron shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 3,289,627 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.93. The firm has a market cap of $868.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.28.

Mount Gibson Iron Company Profile (ASX:MGX)

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

