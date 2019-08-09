Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.56. Mosaic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mosaic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.94.

In other Mosaic news, Director Emery N. Koenig acquired 2,089 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Clint Freeland acquired 4,250 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,882. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

