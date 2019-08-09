MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €113.56 ($132.04).

ETR MOR traded down €1.60 ($1.86) during trading on Thursday, reaching €111.00 ($129.07). 141,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a fifty-two week high of €111.00 ($129.07). The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.15.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

