Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 18,228 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total transaction of $2,768,833.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,692,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,068,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $2,659,092.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $153.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.62. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Morningstar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

