Morgan Stanley Upgrades Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) to “Overweight”

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.50. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. 498,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,409,222. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

