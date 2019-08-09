Morgan Stanley Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $104.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEWR. First Analysis lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.08.

NYSE NEWR opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.74.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $1,558,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,950 shares of company stock worth $17,491,613. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

