Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. AJO LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 811.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,959 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,339.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 863,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 803,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 36.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,227,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,982,000 after acquiring an additional 329,076 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 121.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,159,000 after acquiring an additional 289,340 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

