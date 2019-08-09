Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $90.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

QCOM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. 4,226,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.