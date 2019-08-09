Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 1.97% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.62. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $34.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.