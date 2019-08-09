Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. 1,433,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

