Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 170,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.02. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $47.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

