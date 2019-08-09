Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,951 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.84. The stock had a trading volume of 128,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.24. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.