Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 149 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.19. 114,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,484. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

