Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 32.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 33.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 13.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 11.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the period.

NYSE:OPP traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,742. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

