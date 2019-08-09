Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,673 Shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,655. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

