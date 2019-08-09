Moin (MOIN) Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Moin has a total market cap of $94,873.00 and $581.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moin has traded down 44.3% against the dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,533,191 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

