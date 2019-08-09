Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.1-140.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.5 million.Model N also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.13.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $26.37. 522,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.56. Model N has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $151,705.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,933.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $74,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $467,895. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.