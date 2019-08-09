Model N (NYSE:MODN) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. 7,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,845. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $708.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Model N has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $74,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $151,705.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,933.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $467,895. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Model N by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Model N by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Model N by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Model N by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Model N by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

