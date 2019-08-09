Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 15,500 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 127,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Barclays began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

