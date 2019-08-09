Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 14,700 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Nielsen worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 102,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,016. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.