Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 13,600 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Cameco worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cameco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

CCJ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,786. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.50 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

