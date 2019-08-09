Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Macy’s worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,447,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 102,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,449. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $47,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.55. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

