Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,800 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,612,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,799,000 after buying an additional 57,663 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Regency Centers by 464.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.87. 11,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

