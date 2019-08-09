Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,236,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.06.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.