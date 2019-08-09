Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UGI by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in UGI by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 4,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,534. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $128,167.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

