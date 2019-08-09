Mithril Price Hits $0.0235 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and $2.33 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, BitForex, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007196 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001643 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,505,443 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, LBank, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx, BitForex, Ethfinex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

