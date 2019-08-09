Mithril Ore (MORE) Tops One Day Volume of $507.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for $20.81 or 0.00177015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril Ore has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $265,394.00 and $507.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00350810 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Mithril Ore Token Profile

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

