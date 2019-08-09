Misonix (MSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 18.10%.

NASDAQ:MSON traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25. Misonix has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSON shares. BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Misonix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

