Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NERV opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $262.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.60. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer bought 10,000 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,493.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 197,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,183,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 670,558 shares of company stock worth $3,694,870. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

