Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 16th

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Miller Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

MLR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,806. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $343.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $222.35 million during the quarter.

In other Miller Industries news, Director A Russell Chandler III sold 8,000 shares of Miller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $245,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

