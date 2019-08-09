Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AT&T by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in AT&T by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,001,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,053,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,400,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.23. 6,865,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,649,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

