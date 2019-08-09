Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given a $153.00 Price Target by Buckingham Research Analysts

Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.43.

MIDD traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.07. 1,442,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,630,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $46,540,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $37,823,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,311,000 after acquiring an additional 130,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $14,069,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

