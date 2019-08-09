Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $32,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,838,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,393,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,550,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,108 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 767,532.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 890,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 890,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,174,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 848,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 1,767,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,224,052. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.