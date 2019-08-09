Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $46.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cfra lowered Micron Technology to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $15,766,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,741,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,224,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.96. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.