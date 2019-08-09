Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,008. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

