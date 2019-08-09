MGM Growth Properties’ (MGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We expect the company’s risk profile to continue to improve as EPRT grows its portfolio and enhances its portfolio diversification.”,” Nomura’s analyst wrote.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,623.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 233.7% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 345,988 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,280,000 after buying an additional 62,368 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,621,000 after buying an additional 292,004 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.