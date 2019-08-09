MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.90. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

