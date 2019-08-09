Metronome Market Capitalization Reaches $6.70 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $55,200.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00006002 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $24.43 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00254156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.01197990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00087702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,171,343 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,219 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.