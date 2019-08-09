Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.76 ($17.17).

B4B3 stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, reaching €13.05 ($15.17). The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 52 week low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 52 week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The stock has a market cap of $39.43 million and a P/E ratio of -69.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

