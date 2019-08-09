Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MBNKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

