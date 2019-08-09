Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MBNKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

