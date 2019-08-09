Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Meridian Bank stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 7.46% of Meridian Bank worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bank (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.