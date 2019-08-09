MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Up 0.3%

MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24, 313 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

