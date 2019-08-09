Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.68. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,371. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $517.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 49.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

