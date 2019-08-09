Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $710.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $640.00 to $710.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $442.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.57.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $685.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,002. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -835.43 and a beta of 1.76. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $257.52 and a 1 year high of $693.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $630.03.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

