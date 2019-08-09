MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,298.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $6.86 million and $97,298.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00256023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.01205871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00086947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,660,057 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

