Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Melrose Bancorp an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 3,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17. Melrose Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Melrose Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Melrose Bancorp Company Profile

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

